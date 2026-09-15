Jannik Sinner returns to practice after knee injury

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on July 12, 2026. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner has returned to practice court on Monday after missing the Cincinnati Open and US Open because of a right knee injury.

Sinner was forced to withdraw from the final Grand Slam of the season in New York after medical checks confirmed the problem required further recovery.

Sinner went through additional checkups in Turin before returning to training in Monte Carlo, where he started gradually rebuilding his fitness ahead of his expected return to competitive action.

Italian's main target is to defend his title at the ATP 500 event in Beijing, which begins at the end of September.

He has around two weeks to get his rhythm back after an extended absence and prepare for the crucial closing stages of the season.

Despite remaining at the top of the ATP rankings for his 89th week, Sinner has lost his lead in the ATP Race to Turin to US Open champion Alexander Zverev.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable run between March and July, winning five Masters 1000 titles and successfully defending his Wimbledon crown to claim a fifth Grand Slam title.

Initially Sinner planned to return at Cincinnati after missing Montreal but suffered the knee problem during his final preparations in Monte Carlo.

He and his team subsequently decided against risking his participation before further checks ruled him out of the US Open.

It is pertinent to mention that his return to training is a positive development, although Sinner will need to increase his workload carefully and ensure the knee responds well before competing again.