Toronto Raptors acquire Kawhi Leonard from Los Angeles Clippers following NBA probe

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on Apr 15, 2026. — Reuters

TORONTO: The Toronto Raptors completed their trade for Kawhi Leonard on Monday after previously putting the deal on hold while the NBA investigated the seven-times All Star and Los Angeles Clippers over salary cap circumvention.

In exchange for Leonard, the Raptors sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two future first-round draft picks, one future first-round pick swap and two future second-round picks to the Clippers.

The Raptors put the deal on hold in July after being told by the NBA they would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation affecting Leonard, who led Toronto to their only championship in 2019 before joining the Clippers.

As part of a year-long probe, the NBA looked into whether Leonard was paid by a now-bankrupt firm that had close ties to owner Steve Ballmer as a way to circumvent league rules ​restricting how much a team can spend on its player payroll.

Two weeks ago, the NBA said that an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization.

It stripped the team of five first-round draft picks, imposed a $30 million fine and suspended Ballmer for a year, while Leonard was fined $700,000.

When the punishment was announced the Clippers said they "vehemently reject" the findings and that they would challenge them.

On Sunday, however, Ballmer said the team had communicated to the NBA that they would comply with the penalties and have paid the fine and are moving forward.

Leonard, who accepted ​full responsibility for what he called lapses ⁠in judgment by people within his inner circle, averaged a career-high 27.9 points during the 2025-26 season and finished seventh in MVP voting.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a press release.

"His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value."