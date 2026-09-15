WATCH: Razaullah receives hero's welcome after impressive England Test debut

Pakistan’s young pacer Razaullah receives a rousing welcome from fans upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on September 15, 2026. — X/SohailImran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Razaullah received a rousing welcome from fans upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport following his impressive Test debut against England at Edgbaston.

A large number of enthusiastic supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the 21-year-old pacer, showering him with rose petals and presenting him with traditional floral garlands.

Fans also lifted Razaullah onto their shoulders as they chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Razaullah Mashwani Zindabad”, while several supporters captured the memorable scenes on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, members of Pakistan’s national squad departed Birmingham for their respective hometowns via Doha. Captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Aamer Jamal and several other players, along with members of the management, arrived in Lahore.

فاسٹ بولر رضا اللہ کا اسلام آباد ائیرپورٹ پہنچنے پر شاندار استقبال

VC : Ahmed Ali Journalist pic.twitter.com/D5qKzFvd22 — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) September 15, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that Razaullah made an immediate impact on his Test debut, producing an impressive all-round performance in the third Test against England.

The right-arm pacer claimed four wickets in England’s first innings, including the prized dismissal of captain Joe Root, whom he trapped lbw with his fifth delivery in Test cricket.

He then showcased his batting ability with a counter-attacking 81 off 63 balls in Pakistan’s second innings.

Razaullah struck nine sixes during his innings, equalling New Zealand all-rounder Tim Southee’s record for the most sixes in a Test debut innings, which had stood since 2008.

His nine sixes also set a new record for the most sixes by a No. 9 batter in a Test innings.

The youngster further entered Pakistan’s record books by scoring the fastest half-century by a Pakistani batter on Test debut. He reached the milestone in just 43 balls, surpassing Faheem Ashraf’s previous record of 52 balls, set in 2018.

Razaullah also equalled Ben Stokes’ record for the most sixes in a single Test innings on English soil, with the England all-rounder having hit nine sixes against Australia at Lord’s in 2023.

His breakthrough performance has made Razaullah one of the few bright spots for Pakistan following their 3-0 Test series defeat to England.