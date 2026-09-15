Conor Benn unsure over future after Ryan Garcia defeat

An undated picture of Britain’s Conor Benn. — Instagram/ conorbennofficial

Conor Benn says he is unsure about his future after suffering a crushing second-round defeat by Ryan Garcia in his WBC welterweight title fight on Saturday.

The Briton was stopped in the second round, the second defeat of his 10-year professional career, as Garcia successfully defended his WBC welterweight crown in Las Vegas.

Benn was competing at welterweight for the first time in more than four years and had previously indicated that he would leave the division after the fight.

Following the defeat, Benn said his immediate priority was spending time with his family rather than deciding on his next move.

"Everybody keeps asking 'what's next for Conor Benn? The truth is, I don't have the answer," he wrote on Instagram.

"I've always wanted to be a servant of the public and give everything I have when it matters.

"But giving everything comes at a cost. And the people who have paid that cost more than anyone are my family and my kids.

"They've sacrificed time with their dad so I could chase this dream. They've had to share me with this sport their entire lives.

"So when people ask me what's next for Conor Benn, right now the answer is simple. Time with my kids."

Benn, the WBC's number one contender, was outclassed by Garcia, who was making the first defence of his title.

Benn was taken to hospital after the bout as a precaution. He had planned to move up in weight regardless of the result.