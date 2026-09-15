Steve Smith remains uncertain over Ashes future in England next summer

Australian batter Steve Smith inspects the pitch ahead of play on day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh at Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 23, 2026, in Mackay, Australia. - AFP

Former captain Steve Smith remains uncertain over whether he will feature in Australia’s Ashes campaign in England next summer, with the veteran batter continuing to assess his Test career one series at a time.

The 37-year-old has played 125 Tests, scoring 37 centuries at an average of 54. Despite the prospect of finally winning an Ashes series in England, he said he was not ready to commit to playing that far ahead.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be there yet,” Smith told The Telegraph.

“I’m kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I’ve been for a while, and that’s still a fair way away for me right now. I’d love to win one there or to have won one there, but you wait and see if that comes to fruition.”

Smith’s immediate focus is on Australia’s next ICC World Test Championship assignment, with a three-Test series against South Africa approaching.

The series will mark Smith’s return to South Africa in Test cricket for the first time since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal. He expects a challenging contest against a South African side boasting a formidable pace attack.

“For me, it’s just another series,” Smith said.

“All that happened a long time ago, and we’ve played a lot of cricket and have been back to South Africa since then for one-dayers.

“They’re a good side at the moment, obviously beat us in the World Test Championship final. They have a really good pace attack as well, so it should be a cracker of a series.”

The assignment comes at the start of an increasingly demanding period for Australia, with South Africa, New Zealand and India among their upcoming Test opponents.

Smith remains one of Australia’s most important batters. He has averaged 49.4 in Tests over the past two years and is currently ranked second in the ICC Men’s Test batting rankings.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his Test future, Smith continues to enjoy the challenge. He has also turned to T20 cricket to extend his career, with representing Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics among his ambitions.

“Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that,” Smith said.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here (at the European T20 Premier League) was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can.”

Smith remains reluctant to put a definitive date on his retirement.

“I still like to think I could play T20 cricket for a while,” he said. “What’s next for me when I finish? I’m not sure, but yeah, hopefully a bit more time left playing.

“I’ve achieved a lot in the game. It’s been a great ride for the last 15 years or thereabouts. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’m still enjoying it, so I don’t have an end date, we’ll wait and see. But it’s been a good ride.”

The veteran batter also remains confident in his ability to score runs despite the increasing difficulty of batting in modern Test cricket, particularly on surfaces offering greater seam movement.

“I feel like I’m batting really nicely,” Smith said.

“I’ve found different ways to go about things on these tricky surfaces and still be able to score runs. So trying to contribute as well as I can for the team, score runs, take catches, help out in leadership areas where I need to. It’s been a good, fun couple of years.”