England security delegation satisfied with Pakistan's tri-series preparations

England players leave the field after their victory in the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston on May 29, 2025, in Birmingham, England. — ECB

LAHORE: A security delegation from the England cricket team visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming ODI tri-series involving hosts Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accompanied the England delegation during the visit.

The PSCA managing director briefed the delegation on the authority's advanced surveillance systems and command-and-control mechanism.

The delegation was also briefed on security plans for the matches scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi, including arrangements covering team routes, airports, hotels, parking areas and other key locations.

The visiting officials reviewed monitoring arrangements through the modern surveillance cameras installed across Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The England security delegation expressed satisfaction with the PSCA's preparations and its role in ensuring comprehensive security arrangements for the visiting teams.

Officials said coordinated security arrangements had been finalised for the tri-series matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The England delegation appreciated the PSCA's integrated security system and security measures aligned with international standards.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB had earlier announced that Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will begin on October 18.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match in Rawalpindi before taking on England at the same venue on October 20. Sri Lanka will then face England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will play England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27. Sri Lanka and England will meet in the sixth match on October 29, while the top two sides will contest the final on October 31.

ODI tri-series schedule