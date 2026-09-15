Philippe Coutinho reunites with Neymar Jr at Santos

An undated picture of 34-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. — X/ @SantosFC

Philippe Coutinho has joined childhood friend Neymar at Santos on a deal until the end of the season, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 34-year-old midfielder has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in February, having returned to his boyhood side in 2024.

Coutinho made 81 appearances for Vasco during his second spell but departed after admitting he was "tired mentally".

Santos announced Coutinho's arrival on social media, sharing an old photograph of the midfielder and Neymar together as teenagers.

The club also posted a new image of the pair recreating the same pose in the gym.

In another video shared by Santos, Coutinho walks into the dressing room before receiving a warm embrace from Neymar.

The Brazilian midfielder then tells his close friend: "if it's a dream, I don't want to wake up".

Neymar returned to Santos, where he began his career, in January last year. The move means the two long-time friends will play together at club level for the first time.

Coutinho began his professional career at Vasco before moving to Inter Milan. He joined Liverpool in 2013 and enjoyed the most prolific period of his career, scoring 54 goals in 201 appearances for the Premier League club.

His performances earned him a £142 million move to Barcelona in 2018, although he struggled to establish himself at the Spanish club.

Coutinho subsequently spent time at Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Al-Duhail before returning to Vasco in 2024.

He will now link up with Neymar as Santos look to benefit from the experience and creativity of the two Brazil internationals.