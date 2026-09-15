Rizwan seeks answers from NCCIA over mobile phone and disciplinary inquiry

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smiles during a training session ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 26, 2026, in London, England. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has submitted a written response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) through courier, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to sources, Rizwan raised several questions in his response and sought clarification regarding the reasons for his summons by the agency.

“Why was I called by the NCCIA?” Rizwan questioned in his letter, according to sources.

He also asked why his mobile phone had not yet been returned and sought clarification about the alleged disciplinary violation he had committed.

“I want to know for what reason you are calling me,” Rizwan stated in the letter, according to sources.

Rizwan and Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq are currently being questioned by the NCCIA over alleged dressing-room leaks during the ongoing Test series against England. The investigation reportedly involves data retrieved from their mobile phones.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took custody of the players’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities.

Sources further claimed that the investigation is primarily focused on financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players.

The financial dealings of Imam and Rizwan before and after the ongoing Test series against England are also being examined, with details of their bank accounts reportedly under scrutiny.

Transactions made through their accounts during the relevant period are being reviewed. If any suspicious transaction is identified, investigators will examine the source of the funds and determine where the money was transferred, sources added.

Meanwhile, Imam is likely to face a ban after authorities prepared an initial report against him over allegations of a suspicious injury during the England Test series, dressing-room leaks and disciplinary violations.

Imam has been accused of faking an injury, leaking dressing-room information and breaching team discipline, sources said.

The opener’s previous case has also reportedly been reopened. Sources said the PCB had raised concerns over an injury he sustained during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand before the England series.

Following an earlier inquiry, a two-year ban had reportedly been recommended against Imam. However, a former head coach, former selector and former captain intervened and met officials, recommending that no ban be imposed on the batter, according to sources.