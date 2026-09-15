Real Betis beat Villarreal to climb third in La Liga

Real Betis' Marc Bartra celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates on September 8, 2026. — Reuters

VILLARREAL: Real Betis secured a 2-1 win at Villarreal on Monday to move third in La Liga and leave the Yellow Submarine in the relegation zone.

Inigo Perez's Villarreal are winless from five league games and sit 18th, while also losing their Champions League opener.

Cucho Hernandez and Natan's goals helped Betis claim three points and pull level with Real Madrid, after Gerard Moreno opened the scoring.

"Right now everything's going against us, teams are punishing us," Moreno told Movistar.

"We have to stick together and demand more of ourselves... maybe when we go behind, anxiety kicks in and it's more difficult.

"It's hard to explain (how few) points we have... we have to be a team now more than ever."

Reigning champions Barcelona lead the table with five straight victories, followed by Real Madrid and Real Betis.

"We're calm but excited. Difficult moments will come, but unity, honesty and work are non-negotiables here," said Hernandez.

Villarreal had the better chances in the first half but ended up going in behind at the break.

Alvaro Valles made a fine save to push Santi Comesana's effort onto the post, while Moreno and Tajon Buchanan had goals ruled out for offside.

The hosts took the lead through Moreno in the 29th minute, when Buchanan headed the ball back his way to finish from close range.

However Betis netted twice in four minutes before half-time to take the lead.

Hernandez tucked away the rebound after Peter Gulacsi saved Ez Abde's shot to pull Manuel Pellegrini's side level.

The Hungarian goalkeeper was at fault for Betis's second, pushing the ball into the path of Natan to finish from close range after a corner was nodded towards goal.

The visitors should have extended that advantage in the second half but Hernandez had a shot blocked when well placed and Pablo Fornals miscontrolled the ball when left alone in front of goal.

Gulacsi made fine saves from Nelson Deossa and Antony as Betis continued to create huge danger without killing off the game, although they were not forced to pay for it.

"We had three or four clear chances, I had two, that had to be a goal," Hernandez admitted.