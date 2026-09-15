Pete Alonso gets warm New York Mets welcome on return

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso acknowledges the fans during his video tribute before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sep 14, 2026. — Reuters

Pete Alonso received a warm welcome from New York Mets fans on Monday as he returned to Citi Field for the first time as an opposing player, despite remaining one home run short of 300 for his career.

Alonso went hitless for the Baltimore Orioles in their 2-1 victory, which eliminated the Mets from playoff contention.

The Polar Bear returns to Queens



Pete Alonso receives a thunderous ovation in his first game back at Citi Field 👏 pic.twitter.com/LQuUsuTtio — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2026

However, the 35,800-strong crowd gave the former Mets slugger a standing ovation and chanted his name before each of his four plate appearances.

“I appreciate their sentiment and their support -- for just showing appreciation for the years of the effort and performance and doing whatever I could do to help the team win,” Alonso said.

The Mets also showed a video tribute before the game celebrating Alonso’s seven seasons with the club.

He hit a franchise-record 264 home runs, made five All-Star teams and won the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year award after setting a rookie record with 53 homers.

“Coming back and seeing everything kind of condensed like that, it's special and it's much appreciated,” Alonso said.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz praised Alonso’s impact, saying: “Just shows how much impact a player can make on a fanbase, this city.”

Alonso walked in the third inning but his potential 300th homer went foul into the upper deck. He later grounded out and struck out.

The 31-year-old now has 299 career home runs and could reach the milestone against his former club this week.