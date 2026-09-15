VAR official dropped after Manchester City goal error

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the match against Manchester United on September 13, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: VAR(Video Assistant Referee) official who made an ‘error of judgement’ in awarding Manchester City a controversial goal during Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford has not been appointed to a Premier League match this weekend.

Matt Donohue and assistant VAR Blake Antrobus were involved in the decision to overturn the on-field offside ruling and award Erling Haaland’s goal after a review.

The goal had initially been ruled out for offside against Haaland, but a review showed Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu had played him onside.

However, City’s Enzo Fernandez appeared to interfere with play while in an offside position as he attempted to head the ball.

His movement appeared to affect United defender Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Referees’ body Pro Ref later admitted it was an error for Donohue not to send referee Michael Oliver to the pitchside monitor to decide whether Fernández’s involvement was enough for an offside offence.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney described the decision as ‘baffling’.

“I'm just so sick of this VAR, I think it's horrendous. It takes all the emotion off the game, the energy the game's played with, and to not see that and recognise Fernandez is in an offside position...,” Rooney said.

“Anyone who's played the game at any level understands that and knows that he's in an offside position ... to get it so wrong, it's just baffling.”

Donohue and Antrobus will not officiate a top-flight match until October 10th at the earliest, with an international break following this weekend’s fixtures.