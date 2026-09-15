Leeds United thrash Newcastle United to climb third in Premier League

Leeds United's Noah Okafor celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates against Newcastle United in Premier League on September 14, 2026. — Reuters

LEEDS: Leeds United put on a dominant performance to beat Newcastle United 4-1 here at Elland Road on Monday, extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and moving up to third in the table.

Daniel Farke’s side gained control with two goals in two minutes midway through the first half.

⚡️ THESE ELLAND ROAD LIGHTS!! pic.twitter.com/eu0tsFN8RT — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 14, 2026

Their opener came when Ao Tanaka’s effort from the edge of the box took two deflections, off Sean Steur and Lewis Miley, before finding the top corner.

Leeds doubled their advantage moments later when Jayden Bogle’s header went into the bottom corner after James Justin’s cross struck him.

Newcastle struggled to cope with the hosts’ pressure, while goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek was forced into several saves to keep the score down.

Leeds eventually added a third in first-half stoppage time. Gabriel Gudmundsson found Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the area and the striker showed composure to move past Sven Botman before firing a low shot into the far corner.

The hosts continued to dominate after the break and missed several chances to extend their lead.

Leeds finally made it 4-0 in the 59th minute when Ethan Ampadu’s long throw was cleared only as far as Noah Okafor, who struck a powerful half-volley into the far corner.

Newcastle made several substitutions in an attempt to change the game but remained largely ineffective in attack.

Bazoumana Toure scored a late consolation in the 89th minute, but it did little to change the outcome as Leeds secured a convincing victory.

The result extended Leeds’ unbeaten run and handed Newcastle their first defeat against the Yorkshire side in seven meetings.