McCullum warns England players over professionalism after Carse's off-field incident

Durham bowler Brydon Carse smiles during the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match against Middlesex at Banks Homes Riverside on September 9, 2026, in Chester-le-Street, England. - ECB

SOUTHAMPTON: England head coach Brendon McCullum has warned players that they risk being replaced if their professionalism slips, telling Durham seamer Brydon Carse to “get his house in order” following his recent off-field incident.

McCullum was on a 10-day break in New Zealand when he learned that Carse had been arrested and subsequently de-arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. The incident occurred during a night out in Derby following Durham’s County Championship victory over Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that an ongoing assault investigation is connected to the incident. Carse will also face an investigation by the Cricket Regulator once the police matter has been concluded.

The 31-year-old was stood down from England’s Test squad for the series against Pakistan and was subsequently omitted from the limited-overs squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Tuesday.

Although the ECB confirmed that Carse was available for selection, it said he needed to “work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset”.

McCullum has been a long-standing admirer of Carse, particularly his never-say-die approach on the field, and has remained in contact with the Durham pacer. All 14 of Carse’s Test appearances have come under McCullum, with his close friend Ben Stokes serving as captain.

However, McCullum stressed that Carse must change his ways following the latest incident. The seamer finished the Ashes as England’s leading wicket-taker but was among several players whose conduct off the field attracted attention.

Carse was seen out in Adelaide following England’s defeat in the third Ashes Test, despite Stokes instructing his players to remain at the team hotel.

McCullum used Carse’s situation as an example of the standards expected from England players and revealed that new batting mentor Kevin Pietersen had delivered a similar message to the current T20I squad.

“I’ve spoken to Carsey a lot,” McCullum said. “Again, it’s the same message, not just to the guys within the squad at the moment, but also to those who have got aspirations of representing England in white-ball cricket over the next 12 to 18 months.

“We want to play the style of cricket that comes with responsibility, it comes with physical attributes which you need to be ready for. And you need to make good decisions off the field that allow you to be able to be the best version of yourself.

“Kev mentioned it in the dressing room earlier, as well. He said we need to give ourselves every opportunity to try and get to the level and get to the achievements that we want. And that includes a lot of the responsibilities that we make socially and off the field, too.

“I hope it’s crystal clear what is expected… it comes with responsibilities, and that’s just life living in the fast lane of international cricket. There is a lot of talent around — if you’re not prepared to do that, there are other guys who will be given those opportunities.

“As far as Carsey is concerned, it’s important for Carsey he gets his house in order. We know he’s an excellent cricketer who has done well when he’s played for England. It’s a good chance for him now to get his house in order and then push for selection for the next opportunity that arises.

“I want us to be the fittest, strongest, most robust, dynamic one-day and T20 side in the world. That comes with hard work, commitment to training, the physical element, but also the high-octane style we want to play comes with responsibilities off the field to look after yourself.”

McCullum is also due to welcome incoming Test head coach Stephen Fleming, who is expected to join England ahead of the third T20I in Manchester this weekend.

However, it is the appointment of Pietersen as England’s batting mentor that has attracted significant attention.

Pietersen’s role, which will run through to the 2027 ODI World Cup, marks his first official position with the ECB since the acrimonious end to his international playing career in 2014.

The former England captain has been a prominent presence since joining the squad on Sunday, working alongside McCullum and Harry Brook while putting the batters through their paces.

It was McCullum who approached Pietersen about the role despite the former batter having previously criticised England’s approach.

In 2025, Pietersen accused England of failing to train in the nets during their ODI series against India ahead of the Champions Trophy. McCullum subsequently rejected those claims, which Pietersen raised again when the pair discussed his new role.

McCullum believes Pietersen’s distinguished playing career and direct approach can help drive England towards greater success while also challenging him as head coach.

“When I rang him [Pietersen] the first time and said ‘would you be interested in working with England?’ I think he thought I was joking for a start.

“Then he mentioned ‘I’ve been quite critical of you guys in the past’ and I said ‘I have no problem with that, mate’.

“There’s parts of it I agree with and parts which I won’t agree with — and that’s fine. That’s the beauty of Kev coming in. He’s obviously got an incredible pedigree as a player and a lot of guys grew up idolising Kev.

“He’s brought a ton of energy to the setup within the last 24 hours. Him and I talk regularly and, for me, he’s one of those guys who’s got so much on in his life, for him to give up those things to help this cricket team, to get to the levels we want and where we’re challenging for World Cups, we’re incredibly lucky.

“I’ve mentioned to him that I don’t want him to be buried in one specific skillset. I want him to look across the environment and challenge me privately around ways we can improve or things we can do differently.

“Kev was an unbelievable player and he was a winner. He was a guy who left no stone unturned in terms of his own preparation. He believed in himself in the big moments and more often than not he performed in those big moments.

“They are attributes we would love to rub off on our talented players that sit within the dressing room.”