Fleming, McCullum set to discuss England players' workload management

The collage features England’s new Test head coach Stephen Fleming (left) and white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum. — AFP

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will join England’s T20I squad in Manchester this weekend as he begins preparations for his tenure as the national Test head coach.

Fleming arrived in the UK on Monday for a two-week visit that will see him finalise plans for his backroom staff, meet England players and coaches, and assess the workload demands facing the team’s multi-format players.

The former New Zealand captain, who was appointed as England’s Test head coach in July as Brendon McCullum’s successor, will work closely with his long-time friend and business partner McCullum, who remains in charge of England’s white-ball teams.

Fleming missed England’s recent 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan but is set to meet Test vice-captain Joe Root this week to review the series and begin planning for England’s three-Test tour of South Africa in December.

He will also meet senior ECB officials and visit several counties during his stay. Fleming began his trip with a visit to the ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough before travelling around the country.

He will join McCullum in Manchester for England’s third T20I against Sri Lanka before returning to New Zealand, where he is scheduled to work as a commentator for Sky during India’s tour of New Zealand.

The demands placed on England’s multi-format players have become increasingly apparent, with six members of the XI that featured in the third Test against Pakistan, including Harry Brook, travelling to Southampton less than 24 hours after the match ended.

England’s coaching staff also made the transition, with Marcus Trescothick having overseen the Test side as interim coach in Fleming’s absence.

McCullum acknowledged that England will need to carefully manage player workloads amid a congested international schedule.

“We’ve got to work through our players as well. We have some multi-format players and with the schedule — Ashes and a World Cup and big series coming up — we want to make sure we have access as much as possible to the best players and be aware of workloads as well,” McCullum said.

“The coaching structure with Flem coming in, split coaches, means we need more resources now, not less resource. So we’re going to have to work through that for the next little while.”

England’s packed winter schedule begins with a tri-series in Pakistan, also involving Sri Lanka, from October 22. They will then travel to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is before beginning their Test tour of South Africa.

The first Test in South Africa is scheduled to begin after a tour match in Durban on December 9, while England will also face South Africa in three ODIs early in the new year.

England’s schedule later includes two Tests in Bangladesh before the 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March.

Brook is among the players likely to require careful workload management. The batter was initially considered for a rest ahead of England’s upcoming 50-over series but will instead lead the T20I side against Sri Lanka.

McCullum confirmed that Jofra Archer will sit out the first T20I, while Josh Tongue will be rested for the second match on Thursday.

“Harry, we’re lucky he’s committed to it,” McCullum said. “The schedule at times will need some massaging to make sure he’s able to stay fresh.”

Meanwhile, Aneurin Donald is set to make his international debut in the first T20I at the Utilita Bowl, becoming the first Glamorgan product to represent England since Simon Jones in 2005.

The Derbyshire batter, who previously spent five years with Hampshire, will open alongside Jos Buttler, with Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran unavailable due to injuries.

McCullum praised Donald’s aggressive approach and said his performances for Derbyshire and in The Hundred had earned him an opportunity at international level.

“He’s got a game where he can go from ball one, which is probably quite similar to Salty. They are complementary skills with him at the top of the order,” McCullum said.

“He’s got raw power. I watched him down at Chelmsford with the Lions the other day, he took 27 off Chameera’s first over. Incredible amount of talent and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes on the big stage.”