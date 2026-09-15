Babar Azam set for domestic red-ball return after seven years: report

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam points during day one of the third Test against England at Edgbaston on September 9, 2026, in Birmingham, England. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam is set to make his domestic red-ball comeback after seven years, with the Pakistan Test captain expected to feature in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I, according to a Dawn report on Monday.

The report stated that Babar is set to represent Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). The department’s sports head, Farah Batool, confirmed that the right-handed batter will arrive in Pakistan from the UK on September 16 and join the OGDCL squad the following day.

“Babar will arrive back in Pakistan from the UK on September 16 and will join the OGDCL squad the next day,” Farah said. “His kit has been ordered.”

Babar’s last domestic first-class appearance came in December 2019, when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Northern by an innings and 16 runs in the final on December 30.

The 31-year-old was reappointed Pakistan’s Test captain in July and has since led the national side in two series. Pakistan drew their two-Test series against the West Indies 1-1 before suffering a 3-0 series defeat against England.

OGDCL are currently facing Pakistan Television (PTV) in their President’s Trophy opener in Islamabad. They will then take on Kingsmen Academy in Peshawar from September 18, followed by a fixture against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) from September 24.

Farah said Babar would decide after joining the squad whether to make his return in the second or third match.

“Babar will decide upon his arrival if he plays from the second match or the third match,” she said.

According to report, the right-handed batter was offered to OGDCL by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a guest player. His expected return comes amid the PCB’s renewed emphasis on established international players participating in domestic first-class cricket.

Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is representing KRL in the competition, while T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha is featuring for Kingsmen Academy as their vice-captain.

For the unversed, following their disappointing Test series against England, Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka in a multi-format series, which will also include an ODI tri-series featuring England.

The national team will face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.