England edge past Pakistan in third Youth ODI to stay alive in home series

England players celebrate during their ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Queens Sports Club in Bualawayo on February 3, 2026. — ICC

WORMSLEY: Half-centuries from Jack Nelson and Theo Lamey, followed by a collective bowling effort, helped England U19 edge past Pakistan by two runs in the third Youth ODI of the four-match series here at the Sir Paul Getty's Ground on Monday.

Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up a formidable total of 302/6 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a century-plus partnership for the fourth wicket between Nelson and Lamey.

The duo took charge of England's batting expedition in the 20th over with the scoreboard reading 108/3 and added 120 more to their total during their anchoring partnership, which saw both middle-order batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Rizwanullah broke the threatening stand by dismissing Lamey, who made 58 off 85 deliveries with the help of eight fours, while Nelson fell victim to Mohammad Sayyam in the 45th over and walked back after top-scoring with a 68-ball 74, studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Following their departure, wicketkeeper batter Robbie Bowman added valuable runs to England U19's total with an unbeaten cameo of 32, while top-order trio of Joe Moores (36), Leo Selvey-Clinton (31) and captain Isaac Mohammed (24) had earlier made notable contributions.

Rizwanullah was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets for 59 runs in his 10 overs, while Abdul Subhan, Niqab Shafiq and Sayyam could make one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 303-run target, Pakistan U19 fell agonisingly short of the target as they could accumulate 300/9 in their allotted overs despite half-centuries from Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor and thus succumbed to a narrow two-run defeat.

The Green Shirts got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost three wickets, including that of in-form Abdul Qadir (26), inside 11 overs with just 51 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Farhan Yousaf (24) and all-rounder Ahmed Hussain attempted to force a turnaround and had put together 52 runs for the fourth wicket until the former was dismissed by Jack Auld in the 22nd over.

Ahmed was then involved in a brief 21-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Abbas Dar until eventually falling victim to Nelson in the 29th over and walked back after scoring a 67-ball 38.

With the scoreboard reading 124/5 and 179 runs more required off 129 deliveries, Zahoor joined Abbas Dar in the middle, and the duo staged Pakistan U19's comeback by raising a 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket before both perished in the span of just five deliveries.

Zahoor remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a blistering 86 off just 65 deliveries, featuring six fours and five sixes, while Abbas Dar made a 67-ball 56 with the help of five fours.

Their back-to-back dismissals had brought the equation to 24 runs required off 15 deliveries with three wickets in hand for Pakistan U19 to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

But the Green Shirts could only muster 22 runs off the remaining 15 balls despite Sayyam's eight-ball 14, who got run out on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Jack Auld spearheaded England U19's bowling charge with three wickets for 67 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Luke Hands with two, while Charlie Taylor, Tom Bradley and Nelson chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, despite England's enthralling victory in the recently concluded third Youth ODI, Pakistan U19 lead the four-match series 2-1, with the final fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.