President's Trophy Grade-I: Rauf's five-for puts PTV on brink of victory over OGDCL

PTV's Haris Rauf poses for a picture after the third day of their first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against OGDCL at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on September 14, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Right-arm speedster Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan Television (PTV) enforce follow-on against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on the penultimate day of their first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday.

At the stumps on the third day, OGDCL were 64/3 trailing by a further 132 runs to avoid an innings defeat, with Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Imran unbeaten on 20 and one, respectively.

The pulsating day commenced when OGDCL resumed their first innings from 90/5 in response to PTV's 400 all out and could add 114 more to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets and were thus booked for 204 in 64 overs.

Rauf spearheaded PTV's bowling charge in the first innings with a five-for, for which he conceded 34 runs in his 13 overs. He was closely followed by emerging spinner Faisal Akram, who bagged four wickets, while Sharoon Siraj chipped in with one.

Hammad Khan remained the top-scorer for OGDCL in the first innings with an anchoring 43 off 77 deliveries, while No.10 Irfan was the other notable run-getter as he made a 47-ball 35.

After PTV captain Taimur Khan enforced the follow-on, OGDCL started their second innings with a 196-run deficit to counter and were rocked by Israr Hussain, who dismissed their opener Waqar Ahmed and top-order batter Umar Siddiq, both ducks, with zero runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Saad Khan joined Ali in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to raise an anchoring 61-run partnership until Faisal cleaned up the former, who remained their top-scorer with a 57-ball 42.

Ali and Irfan could then add only three for their fourth-wicket partnership before stumps, and will resume their second innings on the final day.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions were also battling to avoid an innings defeat as they trail Kingsmen Academy by a further 32 runs with five second-innings wickets in hand.

The penultimate day of the first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match began when MIT Solutions resumed their first innings from 179/3 in response to Kingsmen Academy's mammoth 565/7d through overnight centurion Mohammad Farooq and middle-order batter Muhammad Riazullah.

MIT Solutions, however, failed to continue the momentum as they could add 151 more to their total for the remaining seven wickets and were thus bowled out for 330 in 76.5 overs, succumbing to a massive deficit of 235 runs.

Farooq remained the top-scorer with a brisk 117 off 111 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and four sixes, while wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan (36) was their next-best run-getter.

Akif Javed spearheaded Kingsmen Academy's bowling charge with sensational figures of 6/79 in his 18.5 overs, while Mohammad Umar and Mehran Mumtaz chipped in with two scalps each.

Following on with a massive 235-run deficit to counter, MIT Solutions made a bright start with Farooq leading the charge with a brisk half-century, but ran into a collapse following his dismissal and eventually finished the day at 203/5.

Farooq remained their top-scorer in the second innings as well, making a run-a-ball 67, followed by Salman Khan Jnr and Atiq-ur-Rehman, who contributed 42 and 38, respectively.

Wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan, unbeaten on 20, will resume their second innings on the final day, alongside Khubaib Khalil, who was not out on five.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Shaheen Shah Afridi's four-wicket haul in the first innings helped Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) secure a handy 241-run lead over Ghani Glass, which they later bolstered to 405 at the conclusion of the third day of their first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match.

The enthralling third day of the fixture got underway with Ghani Glass resuming their first innings from 200/5 in response to KRL's 547/9d through emerging wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah, who alongside Ali Razzaq gave them a spirited start.

The duo batted sensibly to stretch their sixth-wicket partnership to 121 runs until Razzaq fell victim to Iftikhar Ahmed soon after bringing up his half-century.

Haseebullah then raised a one-sided 25-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Ghulam Haider until experiencing an agonising end to his valiant knock as he was bowled by Iftikhar just one run short of his well-deserved century.

The left-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Ghani Glass with an anchoring 99 off 121 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries.

His dismissal exposed Ghani Glass's toothless batting tail, which was swiftly swept aside by the KRL's bowling attack, and the former side was eventually bowled out for 306 in 81.5 overs.

Shaheen was the standout bowler for KRL as he picked up four wickets for 61 runs in his 14.5 overs, followed by Arshad Iqbal and Iftikhar with two each, while Mohammad Junaid chipped in with one.

With a 241-run advantage in their favour, KRL got off to a shaky start to their innings as Shoaib Akhtar dismissed their opener Abdul Faseeh (five) with just 15 runs on the board.

But an unbeaten 149-run partnership for the second wicket between another opener Shahzaib Khan and experienced Fakhar Zaman, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries, ensured KRL finished the day with a substantial lead.

At the stumps on the third day, both Shahzaib and Fakhar were unbeaten on 76 each, and will resume KRL's second innings on the final day with the scoreboard reading 164/1 in 24 overs.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Hasan Raza's anchoring century in the second innings helped State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to secure a handy lead over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) with nine wickets in hand as they were 190/1 at the conclusion of the penultimate day of their first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match.

The third day's action got underway with SNGPL resuming their first innings from 161/5 in response to SBP's 158 all out. They, however, could only add 27 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining five wickets and were thus bowled out for 188, only securing a slender 30-run lead.

Captain Abdul Samad and Zaid Bin Nadeem, who resumed SNGPL's first innings, remained their only notable run-getter on the penultimate day, scoring 33 and 19, respectively, as Kashif Bhatti dismantled their batting unit with six wickets for just 40 runs in his 26 overs.

Bhatti was supported by Sirajuddin, who bagged two wickets, while Mohammad Basit Ali and Naqeebullah chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Trailing by only 30 runs, SBP's batting unit put on a decent show in the second innings as they had secured a 160-run advantage with nine wickets in hand.

Leading the way for SBP in their second innings was opening batter Hasan Raza, who remained their top-scorer with a cautious 103 off 178 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and a six.

He also shared a 186-run partnership with fellow opener Faham-ul-Haq, who was unbeaten on 78, having faced 168 deliveries at the conclusion of the third.

Faham will resume SBP's second innings on the final day alongside experienced Abid Ali, who has made one not out.

Shehzad Gul has thus far been able to pick up a wicket for SNGPL in the second innings as the pacer dismissed centurion Raza.