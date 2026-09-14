Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of T20I series against Afghanistan: report

India's Varun Chakaravarthy (right) bowls a delivery during their first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 2026. — AFP

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of their ongoing three-match away T20I series against Afghanistan, underway in New Delhi, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by cricket news website, Cricbuzz, Chakaravarthy, who made his return to international cricket in the T20I series opener against Afghanistan after a two-month recovery and rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, has been injured again.

The report claimed that the 35-year-old complained of a side strain after the aforementioned fixture, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Consequently, India team management has opted to release the spinner without any further delay, who will now immediately fly to Bengaluru to meet the CoE medical team on Wednesday, following which a call will be made on his availability for the Asian Games, the cricket competition of which will be played from September 17 to October 3.

For the unversed, Varun Chakaravarthy bowled his full quota of four overs in the T20I series opener against Afghanistan and returned economical figures of 1/16, which played a pivotal role in India's resounding seven-wicket victory.

The 35-year-old, who did not appear to be in any discomfort after the fixture, also spoke about injuries being a part and parcel of sports, emphasising that it indicates that a sportsperson is working hard.

"Look, injuries are very common for all sportspeople and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger," Chakaravarthy had said after the first T20I against Afghanistan.