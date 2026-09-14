ICC reprimand Pakistan women after T20 Asia Cup exit

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday penalised Pakistan for maintaining a slow over-rate in their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against Sri Lanka, played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

According to the apex body, the Green Shirts were fined five per cent of their match fees after they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposing the sanction.

For the unversed, as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana accepted the charge after on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge, thus eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

The penalty adds to Pakistan's woes as they crashed out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup following a four-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Sri Lanka in the second semi-final.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts registered a formidable total of 130/5, courtesy of their captain Fatima's late blitz. The right-handed batter top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 36 deliveries, laced with four fours and two sixes.

In response, Sri Lanka eventually chased down the 131-run target for the loss of six wickets and eight balls to spare despite Fatima's four-wicket haul, and booked their meeting with India in the final.