Ryan Garcia says he still has more to show after KO win over Conor Benn

An undated photo of American boxer Ryan Garcia. — Zuffa Boxing

Ryan Garcia has said that he has way more weapons to show after a second-round stoppage win against Conor Benn on Saturday.

Ryan retained his WBC welterweight title with a ruthless win over Benn, ending the challenger’s biggest night in boxing in emphatic fashion.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Ryan Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Following his win, Garcia, in a post-match press talk, said that he hopes he has now gained the trust of people after Saturday’s emphatic win.

“I would just hope that I gained the trust of the people and I know that I had an up and down career in the beginning. I think I was expected to fight everybody since I was 20 years old, 19. Because of my social media they never gave me time to grow. I was fighting Luke Campbell, Olympic gold medalist, at 21. That guy was not easy at all and he actually hit hard,” Garcia said.

“So, I think that now that everything has settled in, I’ve matured, I’ve grown, I think they can trust me. I think as world champion they can definitely trust me now.”

After finishing the fight early, Ryan said that he still has more to show.

“It just shows that I have way more weapons. I have way more weapons in my arsenal that I didn’t bring out yet. You’ve seen a little bit. I’ve done a little bit different style with Devin Haney, a different style with Luke Campbell — that’s why people never know what they’re going to get because there’s always something to do with a different opponent,” he added.

The fighters embraced after the bout, while Garcia later exchanged words with WBO champion Teofimo Lopez at ringside.