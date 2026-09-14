India's Kranti Gaud fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India's Kranti Gaud celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 30, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday reprimanded right-arm India pacer Kranti Gaud for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13.

According to the apex body, the 23-year-old pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

As a result, the ICC fined Gaud 10 per cent of her match fee, while one demerit point has also been added to her disciplinary record. It was her first offence in the ongoing 24-month period.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the first over of Sri Lanka's innings when Gaud cleaned up Imesha Dulani and celebrated the breakthrough by gesturing in the direction of the pavilion.

The apex body further shared that the Indian pacer has accepted the offence, thus eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge, while Supriya Rani Das of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanctions, which were also accepted by Gaud.

A Level 1 breach carries a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and up to two demerit points.