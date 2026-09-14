Iraola prioiritises player workloads as Liverpool set to take on Spurs in EFL clash

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool new manager Andoni Iraola said that he is still trying to find out which players are able to play every three days without injury risk as his side prepare to play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Liverpool, who defeated Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, sit seventh in the Premier League with three draws in their four matches.

Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot at Anfield, said managing workloads remains a key challenge.

"There are players who play every three days with no issues. They are very robust, their performances don't change too much," Iraola told reporters on Monday.

"There are other players where the risk is bigger and the performances are different. I have to learn who is ready to play games every three days and who needs a rest so their performance level isn't affected."

The Liverpool manager said experienced players are capable of handling the demanding schedule, but assessing younger players and recent arrivals would take more time.

"We have some other players, experienced, have done it, I know they can do it," Iraola said. "Virgil can do it, because he has done it before, he has the experience and his performance isn't so affected.

"With the younger ones and those coming from abroad, there are some question marks, for them and for me and everyone. We will have to study it case by case."

Iraola also provided update about the changes and squad for the match against Spurs, with Giorgi Mamardashvili poised to replace first-choice keeper Alisson Becker in goal.

"I think there are few doubts with Becker, he's playing very well," Iraola said. "I rate Giorgi very highly, I know him from Spain. We tried to sign him for Bournemouth before I came here. For me, he's a very good keeper and he's going to start tomorrow."

Iraola added that defender Joe Gomez had returned to training and will be available for selection, while Conor Bradley remains sidelined.