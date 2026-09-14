Former West Ham goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko dies at 64

An undated photo of Former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko. — Reuters

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at the age of 64, his family confirmed on Monday.

West Ham signed Miklosko from Banik Ostrava in 1990, where the Czech Republic international spent eight years before moving to Queens Park Rangers. He retired in 2001.

Miklosko, nicknamed Ludo, made 373 appearances for West Ham before later serving as their goalkeeping coach.

He worked for a sports agency after returning home, where he helped develop young players. He rejoined his former club Banik Ostrava in 2022 as a board member and sporting director.

Ludek Miklosko was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. In 2024, he withdrew from treatment, saying he stopped chemotherapy so he could enjoy life.

"Since then, his famous song has been sung at every single match, and in February this year a stunning tifo was displayed by Hammers fans in honour of the giant goalkeeper who will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the West Ham family," West Ham said in a statement.

"Rest in peace Ludek, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man."

It is with deep and profound sadness that West Ham United announces the passing of legendary former goalkeeper and coach, Luděk Mikloško.



Rest in peace Luděk, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man. pic.twitter.com/DDqjCbcHZQ — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 14, 2026

West Ham said a period of appreciation will be shown to Miklosko before the start of their Carabao Cup third-round match at Fulham on Tuesday.

Martin Miklosko, son of Ludek, released a public statement on behalf of the family following his father's passing.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of my dad Ludek, following a brave and courageous battle with cancer," said Martin Miklosko.

"Dad simply loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name sung loud and proud at every game.

"The club, and its fans, were and always will be a part of our family, so thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."