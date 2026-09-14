Josh Taylor reacts to Conor Benn defeat to Ryan Garcia

An undated photo of British boxer Conor Benn (left) and Ryan Garcia (blurred on right). — Zuffa Boxing

Former undisputed champion Josh Taylor has reacted to Conor Benn's knockout defeat to Ryan Garcia, saying “I knew it would happen”.

Taylor had made a prediction of Garcia knocking out Benn before the fight.

Ryan retained his WBC welterweight title with a ruthless second-round stoppage of Briton Benn on Saturday, ending the challenger’s biggest night in boxing in emphatic fashion.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Ryan Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Taylor said Benn is nowhere near world level and he is getting big fights because of the commercial pull he has got.

“It’s something that I expected really. I’ve said it long enough and I’ve said it numerous times. I don’t think Conor Benn is anywhere near world level. I know it sounds critical of him but him saying what I think. I think he’s domestic, European level at best. And I’ve said it for long enough,” Taylor said.

“He’s getting these fights and these opportunities because of the pull that he’s got, he’s got commercial pull so he’s getting a lot of these opportunities off the back of that. I knew that was going to happen last night. I actually said within the first six, I didn’t know it would be as quick as that.”

The fighters embraced after the bout, while Garcia later exchanged words with WBO champion Teofimo Lopez at ringside.