Lamine Yamal considers Kylian Mbappe his only rival for Ballon d'Or

An undated photo of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right) and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Lamine Yamal is confident that after winning the World Cup with Spain and LaLiga with Barcelona, he will have the edge over Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

France striker Mbappe won the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals for his country and was also top scorer in LaLiga and the Champions League.

Last week, Mbappe said that no player was better than him last season, though he failed to win any silverware.

Lamine was LaLiga's best player for the 2025-26 season, and his team, Barcelona, successfully defended the title and later played a key role in Spain winning the World Cup in North America.

"I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won," Lamine said in an interview clip shared by Movistar on Sunday.

"As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me and everyone who watches the matches knows it."

Ousmane Dembele was the winner last year and Lamine was runner-up to him, while Mbappe was third in 2023, when Lionel Messi claimed the award for a record eighth time.

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded in London on October 26.

Lamine Yamal has yet to win a Champions League title and last week said that he wants to conquer Europe and that it is his biggest motivation.

For many years, the voting process for major awards in the football world has favoured the players who win major trophies with their clubs or countries. Consequently, the best players are often left out due to their inability to win titles with their teams.