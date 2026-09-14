Tom Aspinall vacates UFC heavyweight title, issues update

An undated picture of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Reuters

Tom Aspinall has vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title, citing 'ongoing complications' with his eyes.

The now-former UFC heavyweight champion underwent surgery on both eyes and is still recovering from the injury.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ended in a first-round no-contest on October 25, 2025.

UFC CEO Dana White said this past weekend that, after learning Aspinall was still hurt, he would have internal conversations about him vacating the belt.

Aspinall on Monday wrote a lengthy statement in a post on his Instagram account informing his fans about his decision.

“Anything you read in the media is simply noise. People are creating their own narratives. This is the truth: Ongoing complications with my eyes mean I cannot get medically cleared to fight right now,” Tom Aspinall wrote in a lengthy statement.

“I’ve had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing,” he continued. “I had previously agreed to a fight date and was back sparring, feeling great and ready to compete when an accident caused further damage to my right eye. This means more time away from the sport, and right now, the timing of my return is unclear.”

With no timetable for when doctors will clear him, Aspinall has decided against holding up the Heavyweight division.

“I’ve now made the decision to vacate the heavyweight title,” Aspinall wrote.

“I’ve asked the UFC to allow me to make this statement because I don’t want to hold the heavyweight division up. I know what it’s like to have your career put on hold and I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title.”

The British heavyweight has not fought in almost a year, after suffering a double eye poke during a UFC 321 bout against Ciryl Gane.

Gane, who stopped Alex Pereira to become the interim heavyweight champion, may now be upgraded to full champion status. But Aspinall insists he will return to claim the belt.