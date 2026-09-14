ECB delegation begins Lahore inspection ahead of Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series

England players leave the field after their victory in the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston on May 29, 2025, in Birmingham, England. — ECB

LAHORE: A reconnaissance team from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has arrived in Pakistan to review arrangements ahead of England’s upcoming tour, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to sources, the ECB team’s visit is a routine exercise and is aimed at assessing preparations for the upcoming ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The team will inspect venues and review arrangements in Lahore and Rawalpindi, with the delegation scheduled to visit venues in Lahore on Monday.

The ECB reconnaissance team is also scheduled to hold meetings with security officials and the relevant local administration as part of its assessment.

After completing its review in Lahore, the delegation will travel to Rawalpindi to inspect arrangements there.

The ODI tri-series is scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31, with matches taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced that Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-series, which will begin on October 18.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match in Rawalpindi before taking on England at the same venue on October 20. Sri Lanka will then play England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27. Sri Lanka and England will meet in the sixth match on October 29, while the top two sides will contest the final on October 31.

ODI tri-series schedule

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan vs England — Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka vs England — Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan vs England — Lahore

October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka vs England — Lahore

October 31: Final — Lahore