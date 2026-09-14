Salman Ali Agha reacts after stunning triple century in President's Trophy

Kingsmen Academy vice-captain Salman Ali Agha speaks after scoring a triple century during the President’s Trophy Grade-I match against MIT Solutions at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on September 13, 2026. - PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha said his record-breaking 300-run innings in the President’s Trophy Grade-I had given him confidence after a difficult run of form in international cricket.

Agha remained unbeaten on 300 off 336 deliveries as Kingsmen Academy declared their innings at 565-7 against MIT Solutions at the Abbottbad Cricket Stadium. His marathon knock featured 42 boundaries and six sixes.

Reflecting on his return to form, the right-handed batter admitted that his performances in recent international series had fallen below his expectations but said minor technical adjustments had helped him regain confidence.

“My form in international cricket has not been up to the mark in the last few series,” Agha said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “You make adjustments which can be very helpful in regaining the form. I also made slight adjustments to my batting, which has helped me a lot.

“I am very happy because such milestones are once in a lifetime.”

Agha also highlighted the importance of playing first-class cricket for an international cricketer, saying regular exposure to domestic cricket can help players remain prepared for the demands of the highest level.

“It is very important for an international cricketer to play domestic cricket and I think every cricketer should play domestic cricket when he gets an opportunity,” he said. “That’s what I do and I feel very good to be back in the domestic circuit.

“I like to play domestic cricket and I enjoy coming back to it as I had spent 10 years here before graduating to the top level.”

Agha revealed that he focused on building partnerships rather than chasing a personal milestone after Kingsmen Academy were reduced to 72 for three.

“We were in a tricky spot with three down for 72 and I spoke to Suleman that we should look for a partnership as these are conditions in which we can post a big score if we stay in for a longer period,” he said.

“I was looking to stitch partnerships with the batters who came in after him. I was not really looking for a milestone or centuries. Rather, I was focused on what was at hand and was concentrating on every ball.”

Agha dedicated his innings to his family, acknowledging that his recent struggles had made the period particularly challenging.

“I dedicate this innings to my family. My form has not been good and it was a challenging time, so I dedicate this innings to them,” he said.

The 300 was particularly significant for Agha as it gave him valuable time in the middle. In his previous three Tests, his longest innings in terms of deliveries came in the second innings against the West Indies in Tarouba, where he faced 60 balls for 20 runs.

However, the quality of the opposition also needs to be taken into consideration, with both teams in the President’s Trophy match making their first-class debuts after earning promotion last year.

Nevertheless, spending an extended period at the crease is likely to provide Agha with valuable confidence as he looks to rediscover his best form in international cricket.

Agha was supported by Muhammad Suleman, who scored 115 off 219 balls, including 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Muhammad Shayan contributed 34 off 71 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, while Azan Tariq struck a brisk 31 off 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six.

Opener Mohammad Hurraira added 30 off 58 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and a six, while Muhammad Arshad scored 27 off 40 balls, including three boundaries.