Nathan Ellis targets Australia World Cup spot ahead of Zimbabwe series

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis celebrates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium on June 2, 2026, in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

HARARE: Australia pacer Nathan Ellis is determined to do everything he can to secure his place in the squad for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Ellis is currently in Harare preparing for Australia’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which begins on Tuesday, before the right-arm pacer takes on South Africa in another three-match series later this month.

With Australia beginning their preparations for the 2027 World Cup, Ellis believes the upcoming fixtures will provide valuable experience of the conditions they are likely to encounter at next year’s tournament.

The 2027 World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, giving Australia an opportunity to familiarise themselves with conditions in the region ahead of their title defence.

“As a team, it’s gathering information, getting what we can out of it,” Ellis said

“What works, what doesn’t work. It’s a great platform and gives us a big runway into the World Cup next year.

“It’s a great opportunity for us here. We’ve got six games to get what we can out of it, gather as much information and start putting that all together for the big tournament next year.”

Ellis missed Australia’s successful 2023 World Cup campaign due to injury but has since established himself as a key member of their white-ball set-up.

The 31-year-old’s ability to vary his pace and make an impact with both the new ball and at the death has made him a valuable option for Australia across formats.

One of Ellis’ 61 international appearances came against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, when Australia suffered a shock 23-run defeat in Colombo.

Ellis admitted Australia would be eager to respond when the two sides meet again in the upcoming ODI series.

“We’ve played them (Zimbabwe) a little bit now and I guess you could say we’ve built up a little bit of a rivalry,” Ellis said.

“They’ve had the wood over us more recently in the T20 World Cup, so I’m excited to not only try and get a little bit of redemption but also start building towards the one-day World Cup in a year or so.”

Australia ODI squad

Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only) and Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe ODI series schedule