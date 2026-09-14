Sikandar Raza named captain for Australia ODIs as squad announced

Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza reacts during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 26, 2026, in Chennai, India. — AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s T20I captain Sikandar Raza will lead the ODI side in the three-match series against Australia, starting Tuesday, after regular skipper Richard Ngarava was ruled out with an injury.

Ngarava missed Zimbabwe’s recent T20I tri-series in Namibia due to a lower-back problem, which could keep him sidelined for longer than the upcoming series against Australia.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to travel to the UAE in October for a tri-series involving Afghanistan and Bangladesh before playing two Tests against Afghanistan to round off a busy 2026 international calendar.

In Ngarava’s absence, Blessing Muzarabani will spearhead Zimbabwe’s pace attack alongside Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri. Tanaka Chivanga, another pace option, is also unavailable due to an Achilles injury.

Veteran batter Brendan Taylor has been included in the squad and will share wicketkeeping duties with Tadiwanashe Marumani. Taylor last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2025, while Clive Madande has been left out.

Taylor’s return, along with the experience of Craig Ervine in the middle order, will be crucial for a Zimbabwe batting line-up that has often relied heavily on Brian Bennett.

Leg-spinner Graeme Cremer, who returned to action during the Namibia series after recovering from an arm injury, is set to play his first ODI since 2018.

Cremer returned to international cricket last year as Zimbabwe pushed for qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup. He is now available across all three formats.

Zimbabwe also defeated Australia during the T20 World Cup on their way to reaching the Super Eight stage and securing automatic qualification for the 2028 edition.

The upcoming series will mark Zimbabwe’s first ODI encounter against Australia since their tour of Australia in 2022. It will also be Australia’s first visit to Zimbabwe in 12 years.

The three ODIs will be played in Harare on September 15, 18 and 20.

Zimbabwe squad for Australia ODIs:

Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza and Wessly Madhevere.