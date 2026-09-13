India women 'refuse' to collect Asia T20 Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Mohsin Naqvi waits at the field at the end of the Asia T20 Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The Indian women’s cricket team did not collect the winners’ trophy or medals from the official presentation ceremony after defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The development came after a delay in the post-match presentation, with the Indian team reportedly unwilling to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ACC sources said the trophy remained available to the winning Indian team, while the previous trophy won by the Indian men's team was also still available and awaiting collection.

The sources added that the ACC’s position had not changed, while Naqvi had maintained his previous stance and had not moved “an inch” from it.

Following their title-winning victory, the Indian players gathered in a huddle as head coach Amol Muzumdar addressed the team and congratulated them on their achievement.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla later joined the celebrations and presented medals to the players, including Nandani Sharma.

Saikia also held an extended discussion with the players, congratulating them on their impressive campaign and title triumph.

A similar situation unfolded during the men’s Asia Cup in 2025, when India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, was scheduled to present the trophy to the Indian team; however, the players did not collect the silverware from him, resulting in an unusual delay in the post-match presentation.

The players accepted their individual awards but declined to receive the team trophy.

The incident came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan during the tournament, with India also declining to shake hands with Pakistan players during their matches.

After completing their successful chase in the 2025 final, the Indian players celebrated by mimicking the lifting of an imaginary trophy.

Naqvi subsequently left the venue with the official trophy, while India celebrated their Asia Cup triumph without the silverware.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available........