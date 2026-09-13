Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on July 31, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem finished fifth in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship on Sunday, missing out on a podium finish.

Nadeem’s best effort of 81.49 metres came on his third attempt and marked his season-best throw. His first two attempts measured 74.42m and 79.66m.

Only the top four athletes advanced to the final round, bringing Nadeem’s campaign to an end after his first three attempts.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage clinched the title with a throw of 91.09m, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters finished second with 86.18m.

Germany’s Julian Weber secured the bronze medal with an 85.89m throw, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott finished fourth with 82.41m.

Kenya’s Julius Yego finished sixth with 80.23m, followed by Poland’s Dawid Wegner with 77.21m and the United States’ Curtis Thompson with 75.80m.

Nadeem won Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games with a record-breaking 92.97m throw. However, he has been unable to replicate that medal-winning form this season, with his 81.49m effort in Dubai now standing as his best mark of the year.