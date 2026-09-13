India beat Sri Lanka to clinch 2026 Women’s Asia T20 Cup title

Indian batters Shafali Verma (left) and Smriti Mandhana run between the wickets during the Women’s Asia T20 Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 13, 2026. - ACC

DUBAI: India defeated defending champions Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Women’s Asia T20 Cup 2026 to clinch their fourth title in the shorter format at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday.

This marks India's eighth overall Women's Asia Cup title across both the 50-over and 20-over formats.

Batting first, India posted a fighting 183-5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional batting display from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who both registered half-centuries.

Verma top-scored with 68 off 39 deliveries, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes, while Mandhana contributed 59 off 39 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes.

The openers provided India with a dominant start, putting together a 129-run opening partnership before Chamudi Praboda dismissed Shafali in the 13th over. Mandhana was then run out in the following over.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was the third wicket to fall for the Girls in Blue after scoring 17 off 13 deliveries, including one four and one six, before being dismissed by Chamari Athapaththu.

India then lost two quick wickets in the 19th over. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a run-a-ball 14, including one boundary, before being dismissed by Mithali Ayodhya. Deepti Sharma was subsequently run out for five off seven deliveries.

The team finished their innings after scoring 16 runs in the final over, with Gunalan Kamalini unbeaten on 11 off five deliveries, including one six, while Bharti Fulmali contributed two runs.

For Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya, Chamari Athapaththu and Chamudi Praboda claimed one wicket each in their respective spells.

Chasing 184, the 2024 champions were bowled out for 111 in 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling display by the Indian team.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored for her side with 36 off 32 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, while Vishmi Gunaratne scored 20 off 22 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Nilakshika Silva scored 22 off 16 deliveries, hitting just one boundary, while the other batters failed to make significant contributions.

Shree Charani starred for India with figures of 4/20 in four overs. Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets, while Prema Rawat, Shafali Verma and Kranti Gaud chipped in with one wicket each.