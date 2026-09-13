Trescothick awaits clarity on England Test role after Fleming appointment

The collage features England’s interim head coach and newly appointed head coach Marcus Trescothick (left) and Stephen Fleming. — AFP

LONDON: Marcus Trescothick remains uncertain about his future in England’s Test set-up as Stephen Fleming prepares to arrive in the UK in the coming days to take charge as the team’s full-time head coach.

Trescothick served as interim head coach for England’s three-Test series against Pakistan and will now hand over a side fresh from a convincing 3-0 series victory.

The former England opener has remained in regular contact with Fleming since the New Zealander was appointed as Brendon McCullum’s replacement. However, Fleming opted against taking charge immediately after ending his association with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings earlier this summer.

Trescothick’s primary task was to help steady the Test side following a turbulent period that included Ben Stokes’ international retirement, McCullum’s departure and several off-field issues, while Joe Root returned as Test captain.

That objective was achieved as England completed a dominant series sweep against Pakistan.

Fleming’s immediate priority will be to finalise his backroom staff ahead of the winter, which begins with a three-Test series against reigning World Test champions South Africa.

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey was approached about becoming England’s Test batting coach, a role Trescothick has held as McCullum’s assistant since 2022, but he has reportedly turned down the position.

Trescothick will travel to Southampton on Sunday to rejoin McCullum, who remains England’s white-ball head coach, ahead of the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Fellow assistants Sarah Taylor, Tim Southee and Jeetan Patel will also travel south, while former England batter Kevin Pietersen will join the group as a specialist mentor for the white-ball teams.

Limited-overs captain Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue are also set to make the journey.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Pakistan series, Trescothick admitted he remained unsure about his Test future but reiterated his desire to continue working with England.

“I think when Stephen’s over and then they — Rob and Stephen and Brendon — can get together and really sort of thrash out exactly how it’s going to look, then we’ll probably be involved in those sort of conversations afterwards,” Trescothick said.

He added that he expected greater clarity over his position within the next couple of weeks.

“I love doing both formats. It’s been brilliant and I’m privileged to be in the position of being assistant coach where you’re on the road because it’s great fun and you’re with the team and you’re working with the best,” he said.

“There’s nothing better than working with your own national country, of course. But we’ll see. We’ll see how it pans out.”

Root was particularly impressed by Trescothick’s contribution during the Pakistan series and believes the interim coach has strengthened his credentials for a potential head-coaching role in the future.

“I think the way that he’s worked with me, the way that he’s worked with the group, has been outstanding,” Root said.

“I hope he takes a lot of confidence from it and if he ever gets the opportunity to be a head coach further down the line, it’s been great for him and he’s done a brilliant job over the course of the three games.”

Trescothick also expressed his hope that English coaches would continue to have a strong presence within the Test set-up.

Fleming’s appointment continues England’s long-standing preference for overseas coaches, with Peter Moores and Chris Silverwood the only two Englishmen among seven coaches to have held the top job this century.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is also looking to strengthen its coaching pathway, with the ongoing England Lions warm-up series against Sri Lanka being overseen by former England batter Jonathan Trott.

Trott replaced Andrew Flintoff, who left the Lions role last month, and is working alongside former England internationals Graeme Swann and Ravi Bopara.

Trescothick believes having English representation within the coaching structure can help ensure the specific needs of the national team are properly understood.

“As much as we can within the course of coaching systems, you want someone within that who can highlight things that are important with England players and England teams and England series that you play,” he said.

“Because they are different to other countries and unique in their own way.

“We want to try and promote our own from within and get them up to the top because there’s nothing better, I don’t think, than if you can get to that point.

“It’s not the be-all and end-all. But I think, as much as we can have the representation in there, then the better it’ll be.”