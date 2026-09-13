Imam-ul-Haq likely to face ban over alleged disciplinary violations: sources

Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq walks back towards the pavilion on day three of the first Test match against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 21, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq is likely to face a ban after the authorities prepared an initial report against him over allegations of a suspicious injury during the England Test series, dressing-room leaks and disciplinary violations, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, Imam has been accused of faking an injury, leaking dressing-room information and breaching team discipline.

The opener’s previous case has also been reopened, with the sources saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised suspicions over an injury he sustained during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand before the England series.

Following an earlier inquiry, a two-year ban had reportedly been recommended against Imam. However, a former head coach, former selector and former captain intervened and met officials, recommending that no ban be imposed on the batter.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is conducting forensic and technical analysis of mobile phones belonging to Imam and fellow dropped player Mohammad Rizwan, the sources said.

The investigation is primarily focused on financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players. Their financial dealings before and after the England Test series are being examined, while their bank accounts are also under scrutiny.

According to sources, any suspicious transactions identified during the investigation will be traced to establish the source of funds and the destination of transfers. Suspected payments from companies, individuals or organisations are also being scrutinised.

Messages, contacts and other digital information retrieved from the players’ mobile phones are undergoing forensic analysis, with the recovered data being linked to the inquiry into their financial transactions.

The developments come after Pakistan’s dismal performance in the England Test series, in which the team suffered an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test before losing the second by 194 runs at Lord’s.

Following the defeat at Lord’s, the PCB took emergency measures and released seven players — Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad — from the squad.

The board also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Earlier, the PCB had sought a written explanation from a member of the selection committee over the inclusion of Rizwan and Imam in the Test squads for the West Indies and England tours.

The board issued a formal notice on August 31, referring to a selection meeting held on June 2.

Rizwan, 34, who has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20Is, reportedly contacted the PCB before appearing before the NCCIA. He subsequently travelled from London to Islamabad after being dropped from the squad.