Salman Agha's record triple century lights up President's Trophy on day two

Kingsmen Academy vice-captain Salman Ali Agha scores his maiden triple century in first-class cricket on day two of their President’s Trophy Grade-I match against IT Solutions at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on September 13, 2026. - PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Salman Ali Agha struck a magnificent triple century as Kingsmen Academy piled up 565-7 declared against IT Solutions on day two of their President’s Trophy Grade-I match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming their innings, Kingsmen continued to dominate proceedings before declaring after 131.1 overs, with Agha leading the charge with an unbeaten 300 off 336 deliveries. His record-breaking innings featured 42 boundaries and six sixes.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Suleman also made a significant contribution, scoring 115 off 219 balls, including 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Muhammad Shayan contributed 34 off 71 deliveries, with two boundaries and a six, while Azan Tariq struck a brisk 31 off 31 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six.

Opener Mohammad Hurraira scored 30 off 58 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and a six, while Muhammad Arshad added 27 off 40 balls with three boundaries.

For IT Solutions, Salman Aslam was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/70 in 24 overs. Mohammad Ismaeel, Khubaib Khalil, Sumama Riaz and Zahid Mansoor took one wicket apiece.

In reply, IT Solutions finished the second day at 179-3 in 31 overs, trailing by 386 runs.

Mohammad Farooq led the resistance with an unbeaten 107 off 95 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and five sixes. He will resume his innings alongside Mohammad Riazullah, who is yet to open his account.

Atiq-ur-Rehman scored 36 off 47 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and one six. Salman Khan contributed 22 off 33 deliveries, including three boundaries, while opener Husnain Nadeem was dismissed for four.

Ton-up Fakhar Zaman and Imran Rafiq’s century helped Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) post a commanding first-innings total against Ghani Glass on day two of their President’s Trophy Grade-I match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Resuming their innings at 371-5 in 86 overs, KRL continued to dominate proceedings and eventually declared at 547-9 in 122.4 overs.

Imran Rafiq led the scoring with a fighting 129 off 176 deliveries, including 19 boundaries, while Asim Ali Nasir contributed a brisk 87 off 128 balls, featuring 10 fours and two sixes.

Returning pacer Shaheen Afridi also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 47 off 49 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Muhammad Junaid and Arshad Iqbal added 43 and 15 respectively.

For Ghani Glass, Ghulam Haider was the pick of the bowlers with 4/119 from 29.4 overs, while Mohammad Waseem Jr claimed three wickets. Ali Raza and Hussain Talat took one wicket apiece.

KRL had dominated the opening day, with left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with an impressive 128 off 136 deliveries, including 16 fours and two sixes.

Openers Abdul Faseeh and Shahzaib Khan scored 36 each, with Faseeh hitting four boundaries off 50 balls and Shahzaib striking five fours in his 36 off 94 deliveries.

Iftikhar Ahmed added 23 off 28 balls, including three boundaries, before half-centuries from Rafiq and Asim Ali Nasir, along with their 100-run partnership, propelled KRL beyond the 350-run mark.

In reply, Ghani Glass reached 200-5 by stumps, still trailing KRL by 347 runs. Ali Razzaq was unbeaten on 20, while Haseebullah Khan was 50 not out at the close of play and will resume the innings on day three.

Earlier, Sharjeel Khan top-scored for Ghani Glass with 59 off 89 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes, while Tahir Baig contributed 34 off 42 balls, including eight boundaries.

In the next match, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) secured a three-run lead over State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the second day of their first-round Grade-I tournament match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Resuming their innings at 42/3, SBP struggled to build a substantial total and were bowled out for 158 in 62.2 overs.

Mubasir Khan top-scored for SBP with an unbeaten 62 off 114 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Rameez Aziz contributed 27 off 73 balls with three boundaries, while Sirajuddin scored 16 and Kamran Ghulam added 11.

Earlier, only 19 overs were possible on the opening day due to gloomy weather conditions in Rawalpindi. After being put into bat, SBP's batting unit struggled from the outset and ended the curtailed day at 42/3.

Faham-ul-Haq was SBP's leading run-scorer on the opening day, making 17 off 65 deliveries, while veteran batter Abid Ali scored 11 off 13 balls.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Khan Zeb led SNGPL's bowling attack with three wickets each. Shehzad Gul claimed two wickets, while Shahnawaz Dahani took one.

In reply, SNGPL reached 161/5 in 51 overs to secure a three-run lead by the close of play.

Omair Bin Yousuf narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 off 103 deliveries with five boundaries. Opener Sameer Minhas contributed 24 off 44 balls, including four boundaries, while Awaiz scored 26 off 60 deliveries with two boundaries.

Abdul Samad and Zeid Bin Nadeem remained unbeaten on 24 and 17, respectively, and will resume SNGPL's innings on day three.

In the next match of the tournament in Islamabad, pacer Haris Rauf claimed four wickets, while Mohammad Taha’s 134-run knock helped Pakistan Television (PTV) gain the upper hand over Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

Resuming day two at 131-3, PTV continued their first innings and were eventually bowled out for 400 in 106.1 overs, with Taha and Sharoon Siraj leading the scoring.

Taha top-scored with 134 off 234 deliveries, hitting 17 boundaries and two sixes, while Sharoon contributed 92 off 155 balls, with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Amad Butt also played an attacking knock of 37 off 38 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes. Faisal Akram and Mohammad Taimur Khan scored 17 runs each, while Mohammad Shahzad added 21.

Earlier, the opening day of the fixture was largely affected by rain. Waqar Hussain scored 42 off 90 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Yasir Khan and Mohammad Ammar were dismissed for six and five runs, respectively.

Danish Aziz was the pick of the OGDCL bowlers, finishing with 3/60 in 17 overs. Muhammad Amir Khan claimed two wickets, while Niaz Khan, Mohammad Hammad Khan, Mohammad Irfan and Saad Khan took one wicket apiece.

In reply, OGDCL ended day two on 90-5 after 31 overs and trail PTV by 310 runs, with Haris Rauf producing a fiery spell. Rohail Nazir top-scored with 28 off 59 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Saad Khan scored 27 off 52 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Rauf finished the day with impressive figures of 4/21 from seven overs, while Sharoon Siraj claimed the remaining wicket. Danish Aziz and Mohammad Salman will resume OGDCL’s innings on day three on five and nought, respectively.