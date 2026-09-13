South Africa beat Namibia in third ODI to clinch whitewash series win

South African batter Jordan Hermann plays a shot during the third ODI against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 13, 2026. - Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: South Africa defeated Namibia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 series whitewash at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, Namibia were bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs, with South Africa’s bowling attack producing a disciplined performance led by Bjorn Fortuin.

Wicketkeeper-batter Zane Green top-scored for Namibia with 33 off 42 deliveries, including four boundaries, while opener Alexander Busing-Volschenk contributed 31 off 68 balls, also hitting four fours.

Lourens Steenkamp scored 23 off 36 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Ruben Trumpelmann added 13 off 13 balls, with one four and one six.

Max Heingo provided some late resistance, smashing an unbeaten 20 off just six deliveries, including two fours and two sixes.

The rest of Namibia’s batting line-up struggled to make an impact, with Michael van Lingen and Jan Frylinck scoring two runs each. Captain Gerhard Erasmus and Jack Brassell contributed three apiece, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton managed four.

Fortuin was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/33 from his 10 overs. Kwena Maphaka and Nqabayomzi Peter claimed two wickets each, while Corbin Bosch took one.

Chasing 157, South Africa comfortably reached the target in 21.3 overs after losing just one wicket.

Opener Jordan Hermann led the chase with an impressive 77 off 59 deliveries, smashing 13 boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen remained unbeaten on 68 off 68 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Dewald Brevis provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten six off two deliveries, including a six, as South Africa completed a convincing nine-wicket victory.