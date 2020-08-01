Pakistan's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as Proteas plot Nov return

Pakistan's planned tour of South Africa later this year appears likely to be scrapped as South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith has revealed that their national team is unlikely to play any international cricket until November.

As per the Future Tours Programme, Pakistan is scheduled to tour South Africa for a limited-overs series in September or October.

However, Smith on Saturday told reporters that the their team's "West Indies tour has been postponed indefinitely" and with the Indian Premier League looming in the same window, their subsequent tours could also be affected, if not scrapped altogether.

"In terms of when we will get back onto the field, we are probably looking at November onwards. And if all goes well, it will then be a very busy period for South African cricket, playing series at times when we don't usually play," Smith said.



"It will be a case of trying to cram in all the tours that have been missed."



