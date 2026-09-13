Conor Benn handed medical suspension after Ryan Garcia defeat

An undated picture of British boxer Conor Benn. — X

British boxer Conor Benn has been handed a medical suspension following his second-round stoppage defeat by Ryan Garcia in their WBC welterweight title fight on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a heavy defeat to the American at the T-Mobile Arena, where Garcia stopped the contest inside six minutes.

Benn was knocked down by a powerful right hand early in the second round but managed to get back to his feet and continue the fight.

Garcia, however, quickly stepped up the pressure, landing a series of punches that forced Benn back against the ropes.

The referee eventually intervened to stop the bout, handing Benn the second defeat of his professional career.

The British Board of Boxing Control (BBBofC) automatically imposes a minimum 28-day medical suspension on fighters who suffer a technical knockout defeat. The suspension can be extended to 45 days depending on the circumstances.

The ban prevents Benn from both competing and taking part in sparring during the suspension period.

Benn had entered the fight facing a major step up in class against Garcia, who is known for his speed and sharp combinations.

Garcia showed those qualities from the opening round, connecting with a left hook early on. Benn was caught by another left later in the round but responded with a body shot as he attempted to establish himself in the contest.

It is pertinent to mention that Garcia's speed and power ultimately proved decisive as he secured an emphatic victory.