Duan Jansen replaces injured Ottneil Baartman for Australia ODIs

Duan Jansen of Gloucestershire celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vitality Blast match against Warwickshire Bears at Seat Unique Stadium on May 22, 2026, in Bristol, England. - AFP

CAPE TOWN: South Africa seamer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the opening match of the first-class season.

Baartman bowled just five overs for the Dolphins before leaving the field and did not bat in their second innings. He will undergo further medical assessment to determine the extent of the injury and his expected rehabilitation period.

Duan Jansen has been called up as Baartman’s replacement. The left-arm seamer is currently with South Africa’s second-string side in Namibia and will now join the national squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Baartman is the second South African player to be ruled out of the series after Kagiso Rabada was also made unavailable due to a hamstring concern.

Cricket South Africa has not provided a timeline for Rabada’s recovery and will assess his availability for the three-Test series against Australia closer to its start on October 9.

Baartman could also remain in contention for the Test squad, with South Africa set to require considerable bowling resources during an eight-Test summer.

Jansen will join his brother Marco in the ODI squad. Marco claimed seven wickets in the same match in which Baartman suffered his injury.

Duan was the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the recent T20I tri-series in Namibia, which also featured Zimbabwe. He also claimed five wickets across two ODIs. However, he has been rested for the third match of the series, scheduled for Sunday.

Updated South Africa ODI squad for Australia

Temba Bavuma (c), Duan Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.