Jean Silva submits Jose Delgado in Noche UFC main event

An undated picture of Jean Silva (left) and Jose Miguel Delgado. — X/ @jeansilvamma96

GLENDALE: Jean Silva overcame a difficult opening round to submit Jose Miguel Delgado and win the Noche UFC main event at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday.

Delgado, a late replacement for Yair Rodriguez, stunned Silva early with a series of strikes and appeared to have the Brazilian in trouble.

Silva did not land a single strike during the first three minutes but gradually found his rhythm and maintained pressure in the second and third rounds.

Silva eventually found an opening at 2:57 of the third round, securing a one-arm rear-naked choke that forced Delgado to tap and brought the fight to an end.

The victory strengthened Silva’s hopes of challenging for the UFC featherweight title, regardless of who holds the belt next year.

‘Lord’ Silva had to remind everyone 😎@JeanSilvaMMA96 ends #NocheUFC eyeing a shot for the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/kLcPsNANKT — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2026

Silva sent a warning to the featherweight division, declaring himself the next champion and calling on whoever holds the belt to face him.

“I know this message is not for the division,” Silva said through a translator.

“It's not for anybody out there. This message is for the next champion. Whoever holds that belt, the next champion is right here. There's a new champion in town.”

Silva was initially due to face former interim champion Rodriguez, but the Mexican withdrew after revealing an injury on Instagram on August 20th.

Delgado, who entered the bout as a late replacement, suffered his third professional defeat and dropped to 12-3 in MMA.

Silva improved his record to 18-3 with the submission victory and continued his rise towards the top of the UFC featherweight division.