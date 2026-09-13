Kylian Mbappe double fires Real Madrid to win over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 here at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Mbappe started the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Rayo defender Florian Lejeune fouled Alvaro Carreras inside the box.

Three minutes later, Carreras doubled Real’s advantage after combining with Mbappe.

The youngster collected the ball after Lejeune gave possession away to Vinicius Junior before firing into the net.

Real added a third in the 34th minute when Vinicius raced down the left and picked out Jude Bellingham inside the box.

The England midfielder calmly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner.

Mbappe hit the post before the interval, while Rayo’s Andrei Ratiu forced Thibaut Courtois into a save with a long-range effort.

Rayo reduced the deficit six minutes after the restart. Following another Real giveaway, Sergio Camello slipped the ball through Ibrahima Konate’s legs and into the corner.

The visitors then enjoyed more possession in Real’s half and tested Courtois, with manager Jose Mourinho showing his frustration as the home crowd began to whistle.

Real goalkeeper Emil Audero made a fine save from Denzel Dumfries with 13 minutes remaining, but Mbappe sealed the win in the first minute of stoppage time with a counter-attack finish.

The victory took Real to 12 points from six games, level with Barcelona, who face Levante on Sunday.

Espanyol beat Osasuna 2-0, while Racing Santander defeated Alaves 2-1. Athletic Club drew 1-1 with Elche.