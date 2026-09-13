Ryan Garcia retains WBC title with second-round Conor Benn stoppage

An undated picture of WBC welterweight title champion Ryan Garcia (right) and Briton Conor Benn. — X/ @zuffa_boxing

LAS VEGAS: Ryan Garcia retained his WBC welterweight title with a ruthless second-round stoppage of Briton Conor Benn on Saturday, ending the challenger’s biggest night in boxing in emphatic fashion.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Garcia said Benn’s aggressive style was too reckless and added that welterweight is his division.

"I knew he would bring the pressure, I felt the shots and though 'I'll let him have his way', but I knew his was reckless and you can't do that with me," Garcia said.

"147lb is my division. I'm here, you can trust me as a champion."

The victory saw Garcia make a successful first defence of his WBC crown and improve his professional record to 26 wins from 28 fights. He had also promised to stop Benn inside five rounds.

Benn suffered the second defeat of his 10-year professional career.

There had been questions over whether Benn had done enough to earn a world title opportunity, while his return to 10st 7lb (67kg) also attracted attention.

Despite suggestions that the stoppage came early, the referee’s decision prevented Benn from taking further punishment.

The fighters embraced after the bout, while Garcia later exchanged words with WBO champion Teofimo Lopez at ringside.



