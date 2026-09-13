South Africa's Ottneil Baartman suffers injury ahead of Australia ODI series

South African pacer Ottneil Baartman bowls during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - ICC

CAPE TOWN: Seamer Ottneil Baartman, who has been named in South Africa’s ODI squad for their series against Australia later this month, suffered an injury during the opening round of red-ball matches of the domestic season.

Baartman bowled only five overs for the Dolphins during their innings-and-60-run defeat to the Titans and did not bat in the second innings.

There was no immediate word from the ground regarding the nature of Baartman’s injury, although an update on his condition is expected to be issued on Sunday morning.

Baartman’s injury adds to South Africa’s concerns in the pace department, with Kagiso Rabada already ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring issue. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not provided an estimated recovery timeline for Rabada and is expected to take a decision on his availability for the three-Test series closer to its start on October 9.

There are also question marks over another member of South Africa’s pace attack, Lungi Ngidi.

Ngidi bowled 16.3 overs for the Titans against the Dolphins, including eight in the first innings and 8.3 in the second. He left the field during the Dolphins’ second innings but returned later and did not bowl again for the remainder of the match.

There was better news for Marco Jansen, who claimed seven wickets for the Titans and bowled 28 overs during the match as he looked to build up his workload.

In the batting department, Ryan Rickelton continued his strong form by scoring his 19th first-class century for the Lions against Boland in an ongoing match.

Test captain Temba Bavuma scored 91 in the first innings of the same fixture but managed only nine in the second.

In Cape Town, David Bedingham, batting at No. 3, scored five while Kyle Verreynne contributed 45 for Western Province against the Warriors.

For the Warriors, Tristan Stubbs, also batting at No. 3, scored 46 and 11 in the two innings, while Dane Paterson has claimed three wickets in the match so far.

South Africa ODI squad for Australia

Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.