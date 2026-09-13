Mikel Arteta blasts Sunderland penalty decision after Arsenal win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts against Sunderland in Premier League on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

SUNDERLAND: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the decision to award Sunderland a penalty as his side secured a 2-0 victory here at Stadium of Light on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved Enzo Le Fee’s penalty in the 55th minute, pushing the effort against the post after Ezri Konsa was penalised for pulling down Dan Ballard from a corner.

Arteta was furious with the decision, insisting the award could have changed the outcome of the season.

"It was a huge win but it could have been something very different," Arteta said.

"It's unacceptable at this level, this can change the course of a season and the championship. It's not acceptable. I've seen it 10 times to make sure and it's not possible at this level that it can be a penalty. It cannot happen.

"It's not a penalty in any context, in any league."

Two minutes after the penalty miss, summer signing Bruno Guimaraes put Arsenal ahead with a superb right-footed effort into the top corner after receiving a pass from Declan Rice.

Sunderland continued to threaten and forced Arsenal into some desperate defending, but the visitors showed the resilience that helped them win their first league title in 22 years last season.

Bukayo Saka sealed the points deep into stoppage time from the penalty spot after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for fouling him.

The result leaves Arsenal on 12 points from four games, while Manchester City can join them at the top if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.