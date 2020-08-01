Champion wrestler Inam Butt turns chef for family on Eid 2020

Inam Butt shows his kitchen skills.

Wrestler Inam is often seen lifting and slamming his opponents to the ground but on Eid-ul-Adha 2020 he did the heavy lifting in kitchen.



As per a Geo News report, Butt on Saturday took charge of the kitchen in his household and gave the female members of his family a rare day off as he and his dad cooked up delicacies for the traditional Eid meal.

"We thought that my mother and wife cook delicious meals all year long for us so why not give them rest today and treat them for a change," Butt said.

Mrs Butt said that she was ecstatic to not having to enter the kitchen on what traditionally is a hectic day for Pakistani household's female members.

Meanwhile, Butt's mom was surprised with her son's culinary skills. "When I had lunch I found out that my son has cooked such a delicious meal. He is a great wrestler as a well as a cook," she said.





