Elena Rybakina stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win US Open title

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the winner's trophy after her final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina stunned defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open final here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to claim her third Grand Slam title and rise to world number one.

Rybakina ended Sabalenka’s 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows, denying the Belarusian a third consecutive US Open crown and the chance to join Serena Williams and Chris Evert in winning three straight titles in New York.

UNSTOPPABLE 🏆



Elena Rybakina defeats Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to become the 2026 US Open Champion 🤩#USOpen pic.twitter.com/c3Ssx4hj1X — wta (@WTA) September 12, 2026

Rybakina overcame concerns about an ankle injury to add the US Open trophy to her Australian Open title from earlier this year and her Wimbledon triumph in 2022.

Kazakh said she was surprised by her victory, while praising Sabalenka for pushing her to her limits during the final.

"It's tough to find words ... I didn't expect anything like this coming into the tournament," said Rybakina.

"I've been dealing a bit with an injury. Somehow, everything aligned together on my side. Aryna ... it's so difficult to play against you. You push me to the limit."

Sabalenka struggled to contain her frustration after dropping the opening set and received a code violation for hitting a ball into the stands.

"It's really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you're trying to go for the 'three-peat' so I wanted to let it go," Sabalenka said.

Rybakina briefly lost momentum in the second set as Sabalenka levelled the match, but she regained control in the decider, winning four straight games to lead 5-2 before sealing victory.

The winning moment 🏆



Elena Rybakina is the 2026 US Open CHAMPION!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2a8mGJ742E — wta (@WTA) September 12, 2026

The triumph also leaves Sabalenka without a major title in 2026.