Dana White claims Eddie Hearn cannot make Fury vs Joshua fight happen

Picture of Dana White talking to reporters at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 6, 2025. — Screengrab/YouTube

UFC boss Dana White has claimed Eddie Hearn can't make the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua happen.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade, but it looks like there will be further delay as the promoters and fighters have hit a wall in negotiations over several issues in recent weeks.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States to better capture the American market.

But as the United Kingdom is mentioned as the location of the fight in the original signed contract, Hearn and Joshua have pushed back on the proposed change of plan and are demanding better compensation for themselves and to avoid losses.

UFC boss made the claims about Hearn during the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn media scrum. He was asked why Matchroom Boxing’s boss would want another promoter to be involved in a fight featuring Joshua.

White argued that if AJ were his boxer, he would end the current deal, remove everybody standing between himself and Frank Warren, and make the fight directly.

“If I was in this situation, me personally, and you know, I was you know, obviously there’s a lot of different people involved in this fight. You think that I would be sitting around going, ‘No, we got to do this in England’…I’d say, [expletive deleted] all you [expletive deleted]. Okay, deals off,” White said.

“I’d get together with Frank Warren cause I have to cause he’s…got the other guy on the other side and I’d do the fight myself.

“I’d cut out the Saudis, me, and everybody else in between. I’d wipe them all out and I’d do the fight myself…I’d say, ‘You can light the contract on fire. I’m out. This should be done in England and this is my fighter and I should be the promoter of this thing.’ I’d wipe the whole [expletive deleted] thing out and I’d do it myself.”

White then delivered the line at the centre of his argument.

“Eddie’s not capable of doing that. Eddie can’t do that…If Eddie could do that, then he’d do it, right?” White added.