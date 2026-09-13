Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing Test record

BIRMINGHAM: England batter Joe Root broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket during the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Root struck a match-winning 62 off 69 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries, as England chased down Pakistan's target of 130 to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.
The 35-year-old brought up his 69th Test half-century, moving past Tendulkar's tally of 68. Root achieved the feat in his 169th Test, while the Indian great reached his tally in 200 matches.
Most half-centuries in Test cricket
Root also equalled former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq for the fourth-most fifty-plus scores by a captain in Test cricket, with both players having registered 43 such scores.
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 61 fifty-plus scores as captain, followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting with 54 and Allan Border with 51.
Most fifty-plus scores as Test captain
Root is also closing in on another of Tendulkar's major Test records, the most runs in the format.
Tendulkar remains Test cricket's leading run-scorer with 15,921 runs, while Root is second on the all-time list with 14,278.
The England batter is 1,643 runs behind Tendulkar and will need to maintain his remarkable consistency to overtake the Indian legend and become the highest run-scorer in Test history.
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