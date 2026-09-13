Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing Test record

The collage features England Test captain Joe Root (left) and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England batter Joe Root broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket during the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Root struck a match-winning 62 off 69 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries, as England chased down Pakistan's target of 130 to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.

The 35-year-old brought up his 69th Test half-century, moving past Tendulkar's tally of 68. Root achieved the feat in his 169th Test, while the Indian great reached his tally in 200 matches.

Most half-centuries in Test cricket

Joe Root (England) 69* in 169 Tests

Sachin Tendulkar (India) 68 in 200 Tests

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 66 in 164 Tests

Allan Border (Australia) 63 in 156 Tests

Rahul Dravid (India) 63 in 164 Tests

Root also equalled former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq for the fourth-most fifty-plus scores by a captain in Test cricket, with both players having registered 43 such scores.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 61 fifty-plus scores as captain, followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting with 54 and Allan Border with 51.

Most fifty-plus scores as Test captain

Graeme Smith (South Africa) — 61

Ricky Ponting (Australia) — 54

Allan Border (Australia) — 51

Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) — 43

Joe Root* (England) — 43

Clive Lloyd (West Indies) — 41

Root is also closing in on another of Tendulkar's major Test records, the most runs in the format.

Tendulkar remains Test cricket's leading run-scorer with 15,921 runs, while Root is second on the all-time list with 14,278.

The England batter is 1,643 runs behind Tendulkar and will need to maintain his remarkable consistency to overtake the Indian legend and become the highest run-scorer in Test history.