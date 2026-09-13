Saim Ayub's CPL return delayed after Pakistan's Edgbaston Test extended

Jamaica Kingsmen batter Saim Ayub celebrates after scoring a century during their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre, on August 27, 2026. - CPLT20

BARBADOS: Jamaica Kingsmen had booked Saim Ayub on a flight from the UK to Barbados on the night of the third day of the Edgbaston Test, which was expected to conclude on Friday.

However, Ayub's return to the Caribbean was delayed by at least a day after Razaullah's remarkable innings extended the match into the fourth day. England eventually defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

England and Pakistan supporters were glued to Razaullah's fighting Test innings on the third evening, while Kingsmen would have been watching with mixed emotions as the extended match affected Ayub's availability.

It is understood that Kingsmen had secured permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for Ayub to fly back to Barbados on Friday, had the Test finished within three days.

The young opener had been enjoying a productive season with Kingsmen before receiving an unexpected call-up to Pakistan's Test squad following the team's defeat in the second Test. The PCB subsequently recalled seven players, including five uncapped cricketers, for the third Test.

He had travelled to the UK directly from the Caribbean, where he had scored a century just days earlier. However, he struggled to make an impact in Test cricket, scoring a pair as an opener and failing to take a wicket.

His delayed return has significant ramifications for Kingsmen, who face Barbados Tridents in Bridgetown tonight. Both sides are level on eight points, with Kingsmen needing to avoid defeat to guarantee their place in the playoffs.

Kingsmen had already suffered a defeat while Ayub was away on Pakistan duty, losing to Guyana Amazon Warriors last Saturday.

The left-handed batter is expected to remain available for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with Pakistan having no international fixtures scheduled during this period.

Ayub was recalled midway through the CPL for Pakistan's third Test against England after the PCB made several changes to the squad following defeats in the opening two Tests at Headingley and Lord's.

England's eight-wicket victory in Birmingham secured a 3-0 series whitewash.